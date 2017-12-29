Prosecutor says robbery suspect killed by Indiana officers

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in northern Indiana say a suspected bank robber has died after being shot by police officers following a chase through city streets.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker says 30-year-old Corey Bailey of Elkhart was wounded multiple times in the Thursday afternoon shooting.

Becker said Friday that Bailey was fleeing from police when he pointed at handgun at a driver and opened the car’s door. She says that’s when two Elkhart police officers fired at Bailey, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say officers chased a car fleeing from a bank robbery. Bailey and two other men ran from that car after it drove over stop sticks.

Becker says the two other men have been arrested. She says the investigation into the shooting is continuing.

