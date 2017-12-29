Police warn against celebratory New Year’s Eve gunfire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police have urged residents against the dangerous practice of shooting off guns to celebrate the New Year and warned of criminal charges against those who do.

Despite being illegal, celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve has been previously reported in the Fort Wayne area. In the spirit of working toward a safe holiday, the Fort Wayne Police Department reminded city residents that shooting indiscriminately into the air can put you and your neighbors at risk for injury and even death.

Across the United States, death, injury and property damage have been attributed to New Year’s Eve celebratory gunfire.

Bullets fired into the air usually fall back at terminal velocity speeds much lower than those at which they leave the barrel of a firearm. Nevertheless, people can be injured, sometimes fatally. Property damage can also occur as bullets often lodge in roofs, causing minor damage that requires repair in most cases, according to a press release from FWPD.

“There are many ways to safely celebrate with family and friends,” said Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed. “Discharging a firearm is NOT one of them. It’s just too easy for people to get hurt. Leave the firearms at home, in a safe and secure location.”

Charges for discharging a firearm in the city of Fort Wayne can range anywhere from a misdemeanor to a felony that can result in one being sentenced to years in prison.

Police wrote in the news release that residents who host a celebration or attend one should consider the following safety tips:

Plan ahead by naming a “designated driver” before any drinking begins

Serve non-alcoholic beverages as an option to your guests

Remember that drinking lowers inhibitions and may cause you to make poor decisions

If you do drink, call a taxi, use public transportation, or ask a sober friend or family member to drive you home

Trust your instincts and recognize warning signs

While out, be careful what you post online; don’t alert others that you are not at home and your house is vulnerable to burglary

Report drunk drivers, Call 9-1-1