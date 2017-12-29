Lawmaker proposes bill to allow refunds for offended Colts fans

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Take a knee, get a refund. A state lawmaker says if you’re offended by an Indianapolis Colts player taking a knee during the national anthem, you deserve a refund.

The lawmaker being the bill is making national headlines.

Say you’re watching a game in the stands at Lucas Oil Stadium. Republican State Representative Milo Smith, from Columbus, Indiana, said you feel disrespected by that knee demonstration, he believes you should be able to ask for a refund.

Bill Luscombe considers himself a lifelong Colts fan

Luscombe explained”I pretty much watch every game.”

He has heard about the ticket refund proposal.

“Probably not needed,” Luscombe explained. “I think it’ll wear off after a while.”

Republican State Rep. Milo Smith is fine-tuning a bill now that says the Colts would be required to issue refunds to offended fans if they ask within the first quarter of a home game.

State Rep. Milo Smith explained “My bill doesn’t say you can’t still take a knee. But, if you feel disrespected as a ticket owner, you can get in line for a full refund of the face value of your ticket.”

Smith explained, under the bill, if you wait until after the first quarter of a home game, you would lose the ability go get a refund.

Smith said he was with his daughter at a September Colts game when he saw some Colts players kneel during the national anthem.

Smith explained “I’m very patriotic. We live in the best country in the world in my opinion. We’re not perfect. We need to be respectful of that. Me personally, I felt like we were disrespecting not just our country, but our veterans.”

“Right now, the Colts are a private business. The players work for a private business. The fans are supporting a private business. Government has no role in that relationship. Certainly no role in regulating political speech of any of the actors.” Jane Henegar, the Executive Director of the Indiana ACLU explained. “I haven’t seen it, but I can’t imagine any version of it that would be constitutional.”

We hit the streets to see what Colts fans think of the idea.

Carrie Drinkert, a Colts fan said “Oh my goodness! I think that’s silly.”

Paloma Ramos, another Colts Fan said “To me, it’s OK, if that’s what they feel.”

Smith said the visiting team would not be affected by the bill and he’s not anticipating an uphill battle. In fact, he says he expects bipartisan support.

Steve Campbell, Vice President of Communications for the Indianapolis Colts said Friday morning “We’ve heard about the proposal, but have no comment at this time.”