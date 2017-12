FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets probably hope 2018 would start with December.

This month, Fort Wayne is 10-0 against teams not named the Cyclones. They top the Nailers on Friday night at Memorial Coliseum, 5-2. Dennis Kravchenko recently returned from the injured reserve and he scored for the Komets.

Fort Wayne has two more games left in 2017 – including at home on December 31st against Toledo.