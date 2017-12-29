Komets claim forward MacDonald off waivers

The Komets announced today that they have claimed forward Justin MacDonald off waivers from the Adirondack Thunder.

MacDonald, 27, is in his fourth ECHL career year after starting the season with Adirondack skating five games. The Newmarket, Ontario native has also skated ECHL stints with Evansville, Indy and Cincinnati. MacDonald is in Fort Wayne and is expected to be in the lineup tonight (#29) when the Komets host Wheeling at 8:00.

Also, the Komets announced that forward Artur Tyanulin has been recalled to the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners.

After tonight’s home tilt against the Nailers, the Komets will travel to Quad City Saturday for a 8:05pm ET faceoff against the Mallards. Then the Komets return home to ring in the new year with a 7:30pm faceoff Sunday night against the Toledo Walleye in the traditional Fort Wayne New Year’s Eve game.