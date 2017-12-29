Charges filed in Waynedale McDonald’s parking lot shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man has been charged with a shooting at the Waynedale McDonald’s that left another man seriously hurt.

Martrell S. Weaver, 21, faces charges of Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Recklessness and Resisting Law Enforcement related to a Dec. 23 shooting in the parking lot of the McDonald’s at 6810 Bluffton Road.

It was around 11:30 a.m. that Saturday when Fort Wayne Police were sent to the fast food restaurant on a report of a shooting. There, police found a man with a gunshot wound to his right leg. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police that his mother-in-law had called him after she spotted a man looking through the windows of her Waynedale Boulevard home. As the victim drove to his mother-in-law’s home, he told police he saw a man who matched the description walking along Old Trail Road, and he pulled over to confront the man.

At that point, the man ran toward the McDonald’s, and the victim drove after him and parked in the lot of the eatery, the affidavit said. The victim, his wife and two teenage children also got out of the car, the affidavit said.

As the victim and the suspect spoke in the parking lot, the suspect pulled a black handgun from his waistband and fired a single shot at the victim. The bullet hit him in the right thigh, according to the affidavit.

The suspect ran from the scene, but was arrested a short time later on McArthur Drive, near Waynedale Elementary School, after a chase.

The victim’s wife and two children positively identified the shooter as Weaver, the affidavit said.

Weaver refused to speak with police and asked for an attorney, the affidavit said.