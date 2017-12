Kinda looks like me out there.

Yeah, I'm the one @KeionB_12 drives right by for the MONSTER JAM. @NSHSlegends advance to the #SACHolidayTourney title game with a win over Homestead, 66-58 pic.twitter.com/F18gPbhx11

— Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) December 30, 2017