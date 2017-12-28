Snider coach suspended 1 game for battering player

Related Coverage Police report alleges Snider basketball coach battered player

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Snider High School girls basketball coach accused of battering one of his players during a game earlier this month was suspended.

A Fort Wayne Community Schools spokesperson said Snider coach Greg Friend served a one-day suspension on Wednesday. The suspension included the Panthers game against Wayne High School.

It was Dec. 20 when the player’s family filed a police report with the Fort Wayne Police Department about the incident. According to the report, the girl’s mother told police the battery happened during a Dec. 15 varsity game, which was held at North Side High School.

According to the report, the girl told police Friend called a time out because the team wasn’t playing defense. During the time out, the girl said she told the coach not to touch her and that he hurt her.

The exact details of the alleged battery were blacked out in the report. The identity of the player was also blacked out.

More than a week later, Fort Wayne Community Schools spokeswoman Krista Stockman told NewsChannel 15 on Thursday that the district had suspended Friend for one day after conducting an internal investigation into the allegations. As part of the suspension, Friend could not visit the school or attend practices or his team’s game on Wednesday, officials said.

Newschannel 15 attempted to contact Friend, but he did not return our calls. Friend will be back on the Snider sidelines Thursday night for a varsity game with Northrop High School as part of the annual Summit Athletic Conference tournament.