Record-breaking year for Fantasy of Lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blue Jacket took over Fantasy of Lights in 2015. Organizers there have been building upon the 23 year tradition, and it’s paying off. This year the new managers will see the most visitors ever since taking over.

Fantasy of Lights at Franke Park ends on Sunday Dec. 31. By then, Blue Jacket Executive Director Tony Hudson expects more than 21,000 vehicles will have gone through the light displays. That’s five percent higher than the current highest attendance to date.

Hudson said the organization worked hard to improve on the tradition so grandkids and grandparents can enjoy. Organizers added 16 new displays, a half mile more of displays, and allowed vehicles to tune into interactive broadcasts.

This year has also seen its bumps in the road. Hudson said displays were vandalized three times this year as well as everyday mechanical issues. All that cost organizers more, but more money is also being made this year. Hudson expects to bring in about $100,000 from the event. It all helps Blue Jacket in its mission to train and provide employment opportunities to disadvantaged people.

The Fantasy of Lights runs from Nov. 21-Dec. 31. Sunday through Thrusday it’s open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday it’s open until 10 p.m.