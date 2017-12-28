One person critically injured in car crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A person is in critical condition after a car crash Thursday night.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and West Washington Boulevard for a two vehicle crash just before 7:30 p.m.

A Newschannel 15 crew member observed that one car sustained heavy damage and the other went down an embankment.

Police say two people were sent to a local hospital hospital , with one in critical condition.

The east bound lane of West Jefferson Boulevard is currently closed in the area.

Police do not yet know what caused the crash.