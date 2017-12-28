Officer cleared in shooting of teen in northern Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana prosecutor says a railroad police officer won’t face any criminal charges for firing shots that wounded a 13-year-old boy who led police on a car chase.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker announced Thursday that a grand jury decided to clear Norfolk Southern officer Kyle Perry for his actions in the May 7 shooting. Becker says the teen was wounded in the shoulder and was hospitalized for one night.

Becker says the boy was a runaway who was driving a stolen car when an Elkhart officer tried to stop the vehicle for dangerous driving. The teen led police on a 2-mile chase and the railroad officer was aiding an officer in blocking the car when the driver accelerated backward toward him.

Becker says Perry fired seven shots.

