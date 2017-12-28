Frigid forecast forces NYE Ball Drop schedule change

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mother Nature forced the organizers of the 2nd annual Fort Wayne New Year’s Eve Ball Drop to make a tough decision. With forecasted temperatures at and below zero, with wind chills around ten to 15 degrees below, some of the activities are now canceled.

The newly created ball will still drop at midnight and fireworks will go off as planned, but the additional outdoor entertainment slated to start at 7 p.m. will not go on outside.

The three parking lots in front of Parkview Field near the corner of Ewing and Brackenridge Streets will now be open to the public and people are invited to come and park their cars to watch the midnight fireworks and ball drop. The ball will still be initially lit at 8 p.m.

“The Ball Drop Committee has a responsibility to our attendees and staff first and foremost, therefore, we’ve adjusted to allow attendees to park and watch from the comfort of their vehicles,” Alex Smith, lead organizer of the Ball Drop event, said.

The indoor gala inside Parkview Field will go on as planned and some of the outside activities will move inside. The indoor gala was sold out before it was decided to alter the outside events due to weather.

The outlook for New Year’s Eve night continues to call for bitterly cold weather in Fort Wayne that can be dangerous to be out in for long periods of time. NewsChannel 15 meteorologists said temperatures may be just a few degrees above zero when festivities would have begun at 7 p.m. and then fall to zero or a few degrees below by the time the ball drops at midnight. Wind chills could drop to the -10 F to -20 F range.

With wind chills like that, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Even if attendees and Ball Drop staff would dress in layers and take steps to stay warm, the extreme weather conditions outside could still be dangerous, especially since this event is spread out over several hours. The Ball Drop Committee said because the safety of those attending and those performing and working at the event is top priority, the hard decision was made to cancel the outside activities leading up to the ball drop and fireworks.

Again, the fireworks and ball drop WILL STILL HAPPEN in the parking lot outside Parkview Field and the public is welcome to come watch from the warmth of their vehicles.

WANE-TV will also broadcast the ball drop live and have a live stream on wane.com.