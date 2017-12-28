Fort Wayne MBB Makes 32 Free Throws In 99-93 Win Over Olivet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Bryson Scott went over the 30-point plateau for the fifth time this season on Thursday (Dec. 28) in a 99-93 victory over Olivet at the Gates Sports Center.

Scott finished with 31 points on 8-of-15 shooting the floor. He scored 21 in the second half. He was 14-of-15 from the free throw line in the game. His 14 free throws ties a single-game Division I era program record. David Simon vs. Trine on Jan. 19, 2004 and Frank Gaines vs. Omaha on Jan. 5, 2013 also made 14 in a game.

Xzavier Taylor pitched in 14 points. Jax Levitch had 13 points while Kason Harrell totaled 12 points.

Fort Wayne led by as many as 11 points in the first half before the ‘Dons hit foul trouble late in the half. Olivet then went on an 18-2 run to take a three-point lead to the break.

A 7-0 Fort Wayne run, which started just the 12-minute mark of the second half, helped Fort Wayne take a 67-64 lead. Olivet would never hold another lead in the game. It was a two-point game with a minute left, but John Konchar’s basket with 38 seconds remaining pushed the lead back to two possessions. The ‘Dons made all six free throw attempts in the final minute.

The ‘Dons finished 32-of-37 from the free throw line. It ties a program record for the second most free throws made in a single-game during the NCAA Division I era.

Jalen Adams, who entered the game averaging 26.4 points per game for Olivet, finished with 37 points.

The win is Fort Wayne’s 10th of the season, as they move to 10-6. Olivet falls to 4-5. The ‘Dons return to the court on Saturday (Dec. 30) at 4:30 p.m. against Concordia (Mich.). It will be a doubleheader for the ‘Dons at Gates, as the Fort Wayne women open league play at 2 p.m. against defending league champion Western Illinois.