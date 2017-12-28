Detroit teen wanted for slaying arrested in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Detroit teenager wanted in relation to a homicide investigation has been arrested in Fort Wayne.

U.S. Marshals arrested 18-year-old Quantry Brown Wednesday night at a home along Wildwood Avenue, according to a news release. The Marshals Service said Brown was wanted for an October homicide in Detroit.

Brown was charged along with 20-year-old Lamont Carpenter. Carpenter was also arrested in Fort Wayne, found last week by the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Gang Unit.

No other details about the crime were released.

U.S. Marshals reportedly learned that Brown had family in the Fort Wayne area. U.S. Marshals and the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Gang Unit together found Brown, the release said.

Brown was booked into the Allen County Jail. He’ll be extradited back to Detroit to face prosecution.