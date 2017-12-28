Deputy prosecutor appointed Huntington Co. judge

Related Coverage Probation officer accuses Huntington judge of sex harassment

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A county prosecutor has been tabbed to replace a retiring circuit court judge in Huntington County.

Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb on Thursday appointed Jamie M. Groves to the Huntington County Circuit Court. Groves will succeed Judge Thomas M. Hakes, who will retire Dec. 31.

Groves currently serves as the chief deputy prosecutor in Huntington County. He has been with the Huntington County Prosecutor’s Office for the past 20 years and has served as its chief deputy for the past 10 years.

Groves has also worked as a juvenile court probation officer and juvenile detention officer in Porter County.

Hakes announced earlier this month plans to retire. He’s facing a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by the chief probation officer for Huntington County.

Groves will be sworn in later.