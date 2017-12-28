Coroner identifies 2 men killed during weekend violence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Coroner has identified two men shot and killed during a string of violence last weekend.

18-year-old Delonte C. Walker-Ross died from multiple gunshots, according to a statement from the coroner. His death was ruled a homicide.

Walker-Ross was found shot inside a home in the 1500 block of Oxford Street on Dec. 23. Police arrived at the home after hearing gunshots around 3:20 in the morning. A second shooting victim was also found inside the home and was hospitalized in critical condition. No arrests have been made.

Later that morning, Deandre A. Voss was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Greene Street, according to a coroner’s statement. Voss was found by police after people at the Villages of Hanna apartments heard a gunshot. Voss was found bleeding near a building and was pronounced dead.

Last week, police said the two shootings do not appear related.

The manner of death for both Walker-Ross and Voss is homicide – the 40th and 41st of the year in Allen County.