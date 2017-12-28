Carvers turn ice to art at Shipshewana Ice Festival

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) The 10th annual Shipshewana Ice Festival, held Thursday and Friday in the town, welcomed professional ice carvers to the LaGrange County town. The carvers drilled and shaved large blocks of ice throughout the town.
The creations were either designed by local sponsors or the choice of the carver.
The festival will also feature the annual Chili Cook-Off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
Winners for ice carving and the chili cook-off will be announced later.
Photos: Shipshewana Ice Festival 2017
