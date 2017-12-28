Addison Agen to perform at New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne’s Addison Agen, who sang her way to a runner-up finish on NBC’s “The Voice” this season, will perform at the Fort Wayne New Years Ball Drop.

Addison will perform the New Year’s Eve anthem – Auld Lang Syne – when the ball drops at midnight, officials announced. The 16-year-old Concordia Lutheran High School student will also chat with WANE-TV anchors and Ball Drop hosts Alyssa Ivanson and Rob Lydick on the Main Stage about her experience on “The Voice” what’s next in 2018.

The 2nd annual Ball Drop will be held at the Silver Lot at Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne Sunday evening, beginning at 7 p.m. The ball – an 8-foot-diameter structure with 460,000 lumens – will be lit at 8 p.m.

The event is free and open to all ages. Tickets for the indoor gala at Parkview Field, though, are $30.

Addison will join other live entertainers Alicia Pyle Quartet, Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra and Dj Ruckus at the Ball Drop.