2 Indiana officers praised for saving 2 men, 1 dog from fire

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Two central Indiana police officers are winning praise for rescuing two men and a dog from a burning house.

Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens has commended the officers’ quick thinking and selflessness in working with firefighters to save the men.

Police say officers Joe Garrett and Zane Sparks noticed a large cloud of smoke about midnight on Dec. 22 after finishing another police run. The officers searched the area in their patrol cars and soon found smoke pouring from a house.

The Herald Bulletin reports the officers entered the house and found 56-year-old Bennie Drake asleep with his dog on a couch.

Drake told the officers his 69-year-old roommate Hynda Ziev was in a bedroom. The officers moved both men and the dog to safety without injury.

