12/28: Huntington North/Columbia City Holiday Hoops Tournament

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North celebrated the holiday the only way they knew how – with a block party.

The Vikings beat Leo, 62-53, in the Holiday Hoops Tournament hosted at Huntington North and Columbia City. The event wraps up Friday night.

Pool A Results from Day 1:

Columbia City 46; Bellmont 34

Lake Central 63; Bellmont 33

Lake Central 52; Columbia City 40

Pool B Results from Day 1:

New Haven 72; Merrillville 64

New Haven 82; Gary Lighthouse 65

Merrillville 73; Gary Lighthouse 60

Pool C Results from Day 1:

Huntington North 63; Whitko 33

Leo 58; Whitko 46

Huntington North 62; Leo 53

Pool D Results from Day 1:

Hamilton Southeastern 68; Norwell 41

Scecina 63; Norwell 43

Hamilton Southeastern 68; Scecina 61