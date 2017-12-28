12/28: Huntington North/Columbia City Holiday Hoops Tournament

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North celebrated the holiday the only way they knew how – with a block party.
The Vikings beat Leo, 62-53, in the Holiday Hoops Tournament hosted at Huntington North and Columbia City. The event wraps up Friday night.
Pool A Results from Day 1:
Columbia City 46; Bellmont 34
Lake Central 63; Bellmont 33
Lake Central 52; Columbia City 40
Pool B Results from Day 1:
New Haven 72; Merrillville 64
New Haven 82; Gary Lighthouse 65
Merrillville 73; Gary Lighthouse 60
Pool C Results from Day 1:
Huntington North 63; Whitko 33
Leo 58; Whitko 46
Huntington North 62; Leo 53
Pool D Results from Day 1:
Hamilton Southeastern 68; Norwell 41
Scecina 63; Norwell 43
Hamilton Southeastern 68; Scecina 61