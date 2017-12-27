Water main break closes section of Lafayette, Pettit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A water main break has forced the closure of two roads on the city’s south side.

Pettit Avenue is closed between Lafayatte Boulevard and Calhoun Street. Southbound Lafayette is closed between Pettit and Paulding Road.

The break to the 16-inch water main happened around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until repairs can be made.

It’s unclear how long it will take crews to fix the issue and for the road to be passable.

Southgate Plaza can be accessed from South Calhoun Street.