Report: Plow truck driver flashes gun at motorist with kids

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Ohio woman told police a private plow truck driver in Fort Wayne flashed his gun at her on Christmas Day. The woman called police from Fire Station No. 7 at Spring Street and Lindenwood Ave. just before 3 p.m.

According to a police report, the woman said she was in town visiting family for the holiday. She was driving north on Hillegas Road when the lane she was in ended. She merged into the other lane. She said two plow trucks were in front of her and one behind her once she merged into the other lane. Then, she said the truck behind her started blowing its horn and bumped into the back of her.

The truck in front of her, she said, started putting on his brakes, then flashed a gun out the window. She said her kids were in the car with her, and were very upset by the situation.

The woman told police the man driving the truck in front of her was a white male, wearing sunglasses and a black winter-style hat. He was driving a black older-body style Ford F-150 truck with a salt tank in the back and a plow in the front. She was able to get video of the truck’s license plate, but part of the number was cut off by the salt tank.

Police reported they searched the last known area for the suspect vehicle, but could not locate it at that time.