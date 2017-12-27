Police search for two connected to home invasion, kidnapping

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police have asked for the public’s help identifying two people believed to have used credit cards that were stolen from a couple during a home invasion robbery and kidnapping.

Myron Banks, 33, faces several charges including burglary, armed robbery, criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement, and kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon. Now, police are looking for a man and a woman who were captured on surveillance photographs who are believed to have used stolen credit cards.

Authorities responded to reports of a home invasion and armed robbery just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 19. A man called police from a gas station in the 8800 block of Coldwater Road.

The victim told police he and his wife walked into their home 200 block of of Sunrise Court at 9:45 p.m.

While the man was in the restroom he heard his wife yell. He said a man, holding a gun, punched him as he ran down the stairs. He told police there were three masked men with guns inside. One of the men yelled “You got money! Give us the money!” according to police reports. The man was taken to the kitchen where the suspects taped his ankles and wrists and tied him to a chair.

The suspects reportedly told the victim’s wife to give them money while holding a gun to the man’s head saying if she didn’t give them money, they would kill her husband. The male victim told police that the suspect seemed to know where they worked and that they wanted money from the business. His wife reportedly told police that she would take them to the restaurant if they did not hurt her husband.

The men took off with his wife in her vehicle. He explained to police that he waited until everything was quiet and started chewing the tape around his wrists. After he freed his hands he took himself out of the chair. He went outside where he noticed his wife’s 2013 Jeep Wrangler was missing from the driveway. He went to a neighbor’s house for help but no one answered the door. He drove to a gas station where he used the phone to call police. The man reported that the suspects took two wallets, an I-Phone, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police eventually found the woman’s vehicle near El Praiso Grocery Store in the 4100 block of Hessen Cassel Road. The Jeep was heading southbound past the grocery store. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver of the Jeep turned west onto Maplegrove and continued down the road.

The driver of the vehicle, who has been identified by police as Myron Banks, got out of the vehicle and ran despite several orders by police to stop running, according to the police report. He fell near the 4800 block of Hessen Cassel Road where he was eventually taken into custody. Police found a ski mask around his neck, two dozen cards, including a driver’s license belonging to one of the victims.

Banks has been initially charged with burglary with a deadly weapon, two counts of armed robbery and taking property by putting someone in fear with a deadly weapon, two counts of criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement, and kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon.

It is unclear of the man and woman shown in the surveillance video are suspected in the kidnapping and home invasion. If you recognize them call police or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.