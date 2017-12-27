Kravchenko, Roy return to lineup

Fort Wayne, IN– The Komets announced Wednesday that Dennis Kravchenko and Marc-Olivier Roy have returned to the lineup in time for tonight’s game at Cincinnati.

Kravchenko has been activated from the injured reserve list. Kravchenko scored six goals and 10 points in 12 Fort Wayne games prior to going on I.R. Nov. 25.

Roy was released from his PTO with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda and has been returned to the Fort Wayne roster. Roy appeared in 13 Komet games scoring five goals and 16 points before getting the call from San Jose Nov. 23. The forward skated seven games with the Barracudas accumulating four penalty minutes.

In additional player announcements, goaltender Sean Maguire has been reassigned to Tucson of the AHL. The netminder did not see any action during his assignment to Fort Wayne.

Also, skater Zac Larraza has been placed on 21-day injured reserve. Larraza has appeared in 17 games scoring two goals and 12 points.