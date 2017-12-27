How to protect pipes from freezing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As bitter cold temperatures have settled into the area, Fort Wayne City Utilities is reminding homeowners to protect their pipes. Frozen pipes can cause significant damage to a homeowner if they aren’t protected in the winter.
City Utilities recommends the following:
- Leave a small stream of water running (size of pencil lead) to keep water moving through the pipes when temperatures dip.
- If a sink is located against an outside wall, open cabinet doors to allow warm air to get to the pipes.
- Wrap insulation around pipes that run through crawl spaces or on an outside wall.
- Protect water meter by wrapping it to add warmth.
- If water meter is located in the garage keep the garage door open.