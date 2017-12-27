How to protect pipes from freezing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As bitter cold temperatures have settled into the area, Fort Wayne City Utilities is reminding homeowners to protect their pipes. Frozen pipes can cause significant damage to a homeowner if they aren’t protected in the winter.

City Utilities recommends the following:

Leave a small stream of water running (size of pencil lead) to keep water moving through the pipes when temperatures dip.

If a sink is located against an outside wall, open cabinet doors to allow warm air to get to the pipes.

Wrap insulation around pipes that run through crawl spaces or on an outside wall.

Protect water meter by wrapping it to add warmth.

If water meter is located in the garage keep the garage door open.