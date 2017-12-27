Fire destroys LaOtto home

LAOTTO, Ind. (WANE) – Fire crews from several departments battled a fire that destroyed a home Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the home at 306 Tamarack Street, LaOtto, around 2 p.m. Officials said firefighters had it under control in about 15 minutes.

The two-story home sustained heavy damage, especially on the second floor.

Fire officials are still investigating what caused the fire, but they said they believe it might have started on the outside of the home.

Two people were inside when the fire started, but they were able to get out safely. Nobody was hurt.

Crews also saved a cat from inside the home.

Fire officials said they called for a large response to rotate firefighters and keep them safe in the cold temperatures.

One truck did freeze up while crews used it to put out the flames.

County road trucks also responded to the area and put down salt so crews could get a better footing.