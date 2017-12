CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – There’s just something about playing the Cyclones.

The Komets are now 0-3-1 against Cincinnati this year as they lose on Wednesday night on the road, 5-3. Logan Nelson, Artur Tyanulin and Marc-Olivier Roy all scored for Fort Wayne.

This was the first game of four in five nights for the Komets. They return home on Friday against Wheeling.