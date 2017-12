FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne musical sensation will perform at a concert in January at the Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre.

The concert will be Jan. 21 at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 28 and will cost $10 and $25.

Tickets are available at the Embassy box office or at ticketmaster.com.

Agen will perform songs from her new album “New Places” during the Welcome Home Addison Agen concert.