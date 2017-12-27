12/27: SAC Holiday Tournament Gets Underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s the most wonderful time of year. It’s the SAC Holiday Tournament.

The action began on Wednesday out at Wayne High School for the annual showcase. Six games were played on the opening day.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

–Concordia Lutheran 55, Northrop 54 in OT (Cadets face North Side)

-Bishop Dwenger vs. Bishop Luers (Winner faces Wayne)

-Carroll vs. Homestead

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

–Bishop Luers 61, North Side 25 (Knights face Homestead)

–Snider 58, Wayne 21 (Panthers face Northrop)

-Carroll vs. Concordia