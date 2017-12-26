Some landowners fighting planned Wabash River Trail

PERU, Ind. (AP) — Some northern Indiana landowners are fighting plans for building a 33-mile recreational trail along the Wabash River.

Organizers of the plans want the Wabash River Trail to eventually follow the Wabash River between Peru and Huntington. A small trail section has been completed in the Wabash County community of Largo, along with a boat launch, public restrooms and a pavilion.

Trail organization attorney Mark Frantz says planners are looking for willing landowners and want the trail to draw people to the area.

But a lawyer for property owners along the river between the cities of Peru and Wabash says they don’t want to sell their land for the trail. Attorney Dustin Kern tells the Kokomo Tribune that the landowners want seclusion and not more people in their backyards.

___