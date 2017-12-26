Organizers wrap up finishing touches for NYE ball drop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After countless hours and planning, the big night is on right on the horizon. “We learned a lot from last year’s event. We saw three really big negatives from our event last year and we are really excited to kind of solve those problems,” Shane Araujo said.

The biggest lesson was not having a real ball. That’s not the case this year. Local engineers are putting the finishing touches on a ball that weighs nearly 600 pounds. “Me and my buddies had been looking for a way to start giving back to Fort Wayne because we’re super excited about the growth and development downtown. So, immediately we all thought like hey we can build a ball, this is something we can do,” Phil Sheets said.

They met at least once a month over the last year to put it together. “The ball is 8 feet in diameter. It has 250 square feet of Plexiglas on it. The lighting is 460 lumens, which is the same as 460 60-watt incandescent light bulbs.”

This year there will be also more entertainment plus food trucks and drinks. Even more, those 21 and older can buy a ticket for the gala, offering an indoor option. “We do have a private gala upstairs in the suite level lounge of Parkview Field which, actually people don’t notice it, but it has two huge balconies that looks over the event,” Araujo said.

It will be overlooking a lot of hard work and excitement all in the heart of Fort Wayne.

“It’s important to have events like this going on that definitely work side by side with the development that you’re seeing,” Araujo said.

“I cannot wait for it. It’s going to be a good time,” Sheets said.

The ball drop is in the Silver Lot at Parkview Field. It starts at 7 Saturday night and the ball will light at 8. It is a free, all ages event. If you want to buy a ticket to the indoor gala, those are $30.

