Man dies month after chase crash that killed his 2 children

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says a man has died nearly a month after he was badly injured and his two young children killed in a crash with a car that was fleeing from Evansville police officers.

The Vanderburgh County coroner says 26-year-old Terence Barker died Tuesday from head injuries suffered in the Nov. 29 crash. Coroner Steve Lockyear says Barker’s death will be ruled a homicide.

Prosecutors have charged 26-year-old Frederick McFarland with resisting law enforcement causing death. Police say an officer tried to stop McFarland for an improper license plate when he sped away and drove through several stop signs before hitting the family’s car.

The crash killed 7-month-old Prince Carter and 2-year-old Princess Carter. Their mother, Jennae Carter, remains hospitalized with injuries.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.