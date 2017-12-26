Mad Ants drop third straight game to Knicks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In 2018, the Mad Ants resolution might be to ‘Win close games’.

Fort Wayne was unable to keep it close and they were unable to pull out a victory as they fall to Westchester on Tuesday night, 129-116.

Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored a game-high 33 points for the Knicks. Walter Lemon Jr. and DeQuan Jones both put up 22 points for the Mad Ants.

In the month of December, Fort Wayne is 1-6 in contests decided by five points or less.

The Mad Ants travel to Erie to play the Bayhawks on Thursday.