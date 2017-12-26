Disney on Ice skating into Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Mickey, Minnie and other Disney characters are coming to Fort Wayne.

Disney On Ice presents Reach For The Stars will come to Fort Wayne March 1-4, 2018, for seven performances at the Memorial Coliseum. Tickets went on sale Tuesday.

Reach For The Stars features Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy with star-studded guests. Royal sisters Anna and Elsa and snowman Olaf will perform hits from “Frozen,” while crustacean Sebastian and Ariel along with the Daughters of Triton will rock an ‘80s pop montage. Rapunzel and Flynn Rider will take guests on a journey to see the floating lights, and Belle and the Beast will invite fants to “Be Our Guest.”

Tickets for Disney On Ice presents Reach For The Stars are available through www.memorialcoliseum.com, by phone at (800) 745-3000, or in person at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office.