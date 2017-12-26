Deputies investigating deaths of elderly couple, adult son

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in central Indiana are investigating the deaths of an elderly couple and their adult son whose bodies were found Christmas Day in a Noblesville-area home.

The Hamilton County sheriff’s office says relatives of the victims found the bodies about 4:30 p.m. Monday during a visit.

Detectives have not confirmed or ruled out if the deaths were caused by murder and suicide. Authorities have not released how the people died or their names.

Noblesville is northwest of Indianapolis.

