Cold weather activates city’s contingency plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The City of Fort Wayne’s winter contingency agreement was put in use with the extreme cold temperatures Tuesday.

According to the agreement between the city and area agencies, The Rescue Mission serves as the primary provider. When temperatures are in the single digits, the Mission is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as a shelter. Men are allowed to stay the night.

The Mission agreed to serve as a connection between women and children and the Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network to find warm shelters.

The Salvation Army serves as a backup, upon request, based on need by The Rescue Mission.

People with questions about the services offered during the extreme weather are asked to call the United Way at 211.