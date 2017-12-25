WANE-TV Honors 2017 “Fab 15”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – For the fifth year in a row WANE-TV is honoring the best high school football players in northeast Indiana with the “Fab 15.”

WANE-TV send out ballots to all local coaches asking them to list the ten best players they faced this season (coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players). Newschannel 15 then collected those ballots, tallied up the votes, and the top 15 vote-getters were named to the “Fab 15.”

Those players were invited into the studio to tape an on-camera intro for the “Fab 15” segment that airs at 6 & 11 in WANE’s newcast on Christmas Day. Here is your 2017 Fab 15 (alphabetical order):

Justin Becker – Carroll – Senior

Receiver

2017: 61 receptions, 1,181 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns

10th in the state in receiving yards this season, setting Carroll single-season records for receptions & receiving yards

Career: 162 receptions, 2,490 receiving yards, 21 touchdowns

Carroll’s all-time leader in receiving yards and receptions

First-team All-SAC pick as team went 7-4 this season

*Anchored state-winning 4×100 relay team in track & holds state indoor record in 60 meter dash

*Has signed to run track at Purdue

Carson Blair – Southwood – Senior

Quarterback/Defensive Back

2017: 210-for-33 (62.9%), 3,926 passing yards, 57 passing TDs to 3 INTs, 565 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs

*57 passing touchdowns led state, 3,926 passing yards second in state in 2017, ninth-most in IHSAA history

2017: 41 total tackles, 8 interceptions

Career: 611-for-1,055 (57.9%), 9,843 yards, 125 passing touchdowns, 1,071 rushing yards, 18 rushing TDs

*Ranks no.6 in IHSAA history for career passing yards

Career: 95 total tackles, 12 interceptions

IFCA 1A all-state selection at quarterback

Team went 11-2 and won sectional title

Tico Brown – Homestead – Senior

2017: 60 total tackles, 11 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 PBU

Career: 224 total tackles, 39 TFL, 21.5 sacks

*Homestead’s all-time sacks leader

IFCA 6A all-state selection

First-team All-SAC

Team went 8-2 with both losses to Snider

*Has signed with Central Michigan

Christian Covington – Snider – Senior

Running Back

2017: 182 carries, 1,373 yards rushing, 24 rushing TDs

2017: 7 receptions for 42 yards

Career: 2,650 rushing yards, 39 rushing TDs

IFCA 6A all-state selection

First team All-SAC

Team went 11-1, won SAC title & sectional championship

*Verbally committed to Indiana State

Justin Durkes – Woodlan – Senior

Quarterback

2017: 164-for-265 (61.9%), 2,613 passing yards, 32 touchdown passes, 369 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs

Career: 364-for-586 (62.1%), 5,837 passing yards, 69 touchdown passes, 817 rushing yards, 17 rushing TDs

*Woodlan’s all-time leading passer (yards and TDs)

IFCA 2A all-state selection at quaterback

First Team All-ACAC

Team went 12-3 and advanced to 2A state title game & 35-5 over last 3 seasons

Keishon Edwards – Northrop – Senior

Running Back/Defensive Back

2017: 171 carries, 1,334 yards (7.8 ypc), 13 rushing TDs

2017: 1 reception for 41 yards

2017: 18 total tackles, 1 INT, 3 PBU

Rushed for school single-game record of 352 yards vs. Bishop Luers in week six

Six runs of 50+ yards as a senior

Northrop’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2003

Missed two games this fall due to injury

IFCA 6A All-State selection at running back

First Team All-SAC

Lawrence Johnson – Snider – Senior

Defensive Line

2017: 50 total tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR

2017: Anchored Snider defense that yielded just 14.4 points per game

2016: 43 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Two-time Fab 15 selection

IFCA Top 50 all-state selection & All-SAC first team

Team went 11-1, won SAC title & sectional championship

Indiana Mr. Football positional winner at defensive line (best d-lineman in state)

*Has signed to play at Purdue University

Logan Macklin – Adams Central – Junior

Running Back/Defensive Back/Returner

2017: 153 carries, 1,542 rushing yards (10.1 ypc), 16 rushing TDs, 22 receptions, 339 receiving yards, 6 receiving TDs

2017: 102 total tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries

2017: 20.8 average on 9 kick-off returns, 14.4 average on 17 punt returns & 1 TD

Career: 2,368 rushing yards, 30 rushing TDs, 32 receptions, 568 receiving yards, 7 receiving TDs

Career: 173 total tackles, 4 sacks, 10 TFL, 6 interceptions

IFCA 1A Junior All-State selection at running back

First Team All-ACAC

Team went 9-3 and won ACAC title

Andrew McCormick – East Noble – Senior

Quarterback/Defensive Back/Punter

2017: 173-for-274 (63.1%), 2,132 passing yards, 21 TD passes, 820 rushing yards, 11 rushing TDs

2017: 22 total tackles, 4 TFL

Career: 515-for-790 (65.2%), 6,558 passing yards, 83 passing TDs, 2,361 rushing yards, 25 rushing TDs

All-time leader in NHC/NE8 history for career passing yards

School’s all-time leader in passing yards by 2,000+ yards, all-time leader in TD passes

Holds single season school record for passing yards, completion percentage, and TD passes

Career: 46 total tackles

Career: Averaged 35.7 yards per punt in three years as starter

First-ever three-time Fab 15 selection

IFCA 4A all-state selection at quarterback

First Team All-NE8

*Has signed with Indiana State

Jack Rhoades – Woodlan – Senior

Running Back/Linebacker

2017: 290 carries, 2,164 yards, 26 rushing TDs, 7 receptions, 127 yards, 2 TDs

*Led Northeast Indiana in rushing yards & was seventh in the state

2017: 69 total tackles, 3 interceptions

Career: 4,792 rushing yards, 41 rushing TDs, 23 receptions for 331 yards and 5 TDs

Career: 89 total tackles, 5 interceptions

*Woodlan’s all-time leading rusher, surpassing 2015 Fab 15 selection Mitchell VanBrocklin (3,728 yards)

IFCA 2A all-state selection at running back

First Team All-ACAC

Team went 12-3 and advanced to 2A state title game & 35-5 over last 3 seasons

Chance Roddy – Angola – Senior

Quarterback

2017: 171-for-256 (67%), 2,141 passing yards, 21 TDs to 3 INTS, 6 rushing TDs

Two-year totals: 274-for-409 (67%), 3,740 passing yards, 38 TDs to 4 INTS, 9 rushing TDs

122.9 Passer Rating over last two seasons

Two-year team captain

Second in Angola history in career passing yardage and touchdowns; first in TD to INT ratio & completion percentage

First Team All-NECC

Team won NECC and went undefeated in regular season

Hornets finished 12-1 and won first sectional title since 1992 (25 years)

Joe Tippmann – Bishop Dwenger – Junior

Offensive Lineman/Defensive Lineman

2017: Anchored offensive line that helped Saints average 27.4 points a game

2017: 57 total tackles, 1 sack

6-foot-6, 283 pounds

IFCA Top 50 all-state selection &

All-SAC first team

Team went 10-4 and advanced to 4A semi-state

*Has verbally committed to Wisconsin

Peyton Trexler – Southwood – Senior

Receiver/Defensive Back

2017: 72 receptions, 1,849 yards, 33 receiving TDs

*33 receiving TDs is new IHSAA single-season record, 1,849 yards in 2nd in IHSAA history

2017: 74 total tackles, 16 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 INT

2017: 2 kick-off returns for TD, 2 punt returns for TD, 2 defensive touchdowns

Career: 175 receptions, 4,171 receiving yards, 62 receiving TDs, 75 total TDs

*Ranks third all-time in IHSAA history in receiving yardage & tied for first with 62 receiving TDs

IFCA 1A all-state selection at receiver

Team went 11-2 and won sectional title

Jiya Wright – Homestead – Senior

Quarterback

2017: 167-for-247 (67.6%), 2,307 passing yards, 28 passing TDs, 750 rushing yards & 11 rushing TDs

Career:265-for-411 (64.5%), 3,623 passing yards, 38 passing TDs, 1,717 rushing yards & 23 rushing TDs.

IFCA 6A all-state selection

Team went 8-2 with both losses to Snider

First Team All-SAC

Euell A. Wilson Award winner as SAC’s best player

*Signed with Northern Illinois

Craig Young – Wayne – Junior

Receiver/Defensive Back

2017: 29 receptions for 367 yards and 4 TDs

2017: 255 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

2017: 27 total tackles, 2.5 TFL, 3 interceptions

Career: 975 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns

*Holds scholarships offers from Wisconsin, Iowa, IU, Purdue, Iowa State, and several MAC programs.

The NEXT 15 – Players receiving the next most votes (alphabetical):

Trenton Bonner – Leo

Aaron Dean – Eastside

Austin France – Snider

Trey Freeman – Concordia

James Gardner – New Haven

Justin Gaston – Bishop Luers

Colin Goebel – DeKalb

Donald Guerrant – Woodlan

Marcalin Hairston – South Side

Brandon Lockwood – Bluffton

Draven Rasler – West Noble

Drew Schultz – Adams Central

Cameron Shannon – Homestead

Ben VonGunten – Leo

Luke Watson – New Haven

The NEXT NEXT 15 – Group of players receiving the third-most votes (alphabetical):

Darius Alexander – Wayne

Mason Anderson – Churubusco

Caleb Ballentine – Eastside

Isaac Blume – Bishop Dwenger

Breeon Burgess – Central Noble

Garrett Carroll – Snider

Kenny Cook – East Noble

Beck Davis – Garrett

Jayden Elwood – Leo

Ty Hambright – Bishop Luers

Amarion Hicks – Woodlan

Ethan Hoover – Snider

Devonair Kelsaw – Wayne

Jack Miguel – Carroll

Jordan Presley – Bishop Luers

HONORABLE MENTION – players receiving at least one vote (alphabetical):

AARIK ADAMS (WAYNE)

CHARLIE AGNEW (HUNTINGTON NORTH)

KAMARI ANDERSON-DREW (CONCORDIA)

BEN ARRUZA (NORTHROP)

ZEL BANKS (NEW HAVEN)

MCCULLOUGH BAYSDEN (EASTSIDE)

CHRISTIAN BOHATA (NORWELL)

AUSTIN BOLT (COLUMBIA CITY)

HUNTER BRADTMUELLER (HERITAGE)

MITCHELL CAMPBELL (DWENGER)

DANE CASTLEMAN (WOODLAN)

CAMERON CEPHUS (NORTHROP)

CHASE CLECKNER (EASTSIDE)

MATT COE (NORTHFIELD)

GRIFFEN DAFFORN-KOEBLER (EAST NOBLE)

TERRY DAWN (SOUTH ADAMS)

LIAM FLETCHER (CONCORDIA)

TRAVIS GARDNER (HERITAGE)

JASON GAUSE (LEO)

HAYDEN GEBHART (LAKELAND)

JOE HALDERMAN (NORTHFIELD)

JALEN HAMMOND (ADAMS CENTRAL)

COLE HARMES (PRAIRIE HEIGHTS)

CAMARI HARRIS (LUERS)

KAIDEN HARSHBARGER (EAST NOBLE)

BRAYDON HART (ANGOLA)

DALYN HART (WAYNE)

MICHAEL HAUPERT (SNIDER)

HOLTON HILL (JAY COUNTY)

TREVOR HOLLOWAY (CHURUBUSCO)

LUKE HONER (ANGOLA)

AH’LAN HOWARD (WOODLAN)

ANDRE HUGHES (BLUFFTON)

ALLEN JACKSON (LUERS)

JACK JAMES (SNIDER)

GEOFFREY JOHNSON (NEW HAVEN)

ISAAC JOHNSON (SOUTH SIDE)

JONYVAN JOHNSON (NEW HAVEN)

DAMON KAYLOR (HUNTINGTON NORTH)

NATHANIEL KEENER (CHURUBUSCO)

BLAKE KIZER (BLUFFTON)

TYLER LAFONTAINE (ADAMS CENTRAL)

TRISTAN LARSH (WARSAW)

MATT LAUGHLIN (BELLMONT)

LEVI LEFFERS (CENTRAL NOBLE)

JALEN LOCKETT (NORTH SIDE)

ANDRES MARTINEZ (SOUTH ADAMS)

ZACH MCDOWELL (SNIDER)

TJ MCGARRY (DWENGER)

WILL MCGARVEY (WARSAW)

SETH METCALF (PRAIRIE HEIGHTS)

NICK MILLER (SOUTH ADAMS)

DELTON MOORE (MANCHESTER)

JEFF MYERS (CENTRAL NOBLE)

MATTHEW NOSE (SOUTHWOOD)

TAD OWEN (CENTRAL NOBLE)

STEPHEN OWENS (NEW HAVEN)

TREVOR PELPHREY (WABASH)

KYLE REED (NORTHFIELD)

AJ RESTIVO (LEO)

TOM RICHARDS (BUSCO)

CHASE SCHNEPF (ANGOLA)

COLIN SHAFER (GARRETT)

BRAIDEN SHAW (BELLMONT)

BRAYDEN SIMMONS (CHURUBUSCO)

CAM SMITH (GARRETT)

SEBASTIAN SPIETH (WOODLAN)

TOMMY STEELE (DWENGER)

ANDREW STEFFEN (EASTSIDE)

MIKALE STEVENSON (SOUTH SIDE)

COLE STIGLEMAN (JAY COUNTY)

JOE STUBER (SOUTH ADAMS)

TREVIN TAYLOR (HOMESTEAD)

ETHAN THEURER (JAY COUNTY)

KENTRAL THOMAS (NEW HAVEN)

ELISHA TIPPING (WAWASEE)

JACK TRANQUILL (CARROLL)

LOGAN VANDER VELDEN (WABASH)

AUSTIN VINOPAL (WABASH)

ALEC WATERCUTTER (DWENGER)

ALEX WERTMAN (LEO)

REESE WICKER (CHURUBUSCO)

CHARLIE WOENKER (HERITAGE)