WANE-TV Honors 2017 “Fab 15”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – For the fifth year in a row WANE-TV is honoring the best high school football players in northeast Indiana with the “Fab 15.”
WANE-TV send out ballots to all local coaches asking them to list the ten best players they faced this season (coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players). Newschannel 15 then collected those ballots, tallied up the votes, and the top 15 vote-getters were named to the “Fab 15.”
Those players were invited into the studio to tape an on-camera intro for the “Fab 15” segment that airs at 6 & 11 in WANE’s newcast on Christmas Day. Here is your 2017 Fab 15 (alphabetical order):
Justin Becker – Carroll – Senior
Receiver
2017: 61 receptions, 1,181 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns
10th in the state in receiving yards this season, setting Carroll single-season records for receptions & receiving yards
Career: 162 receptions, 2,490 receiving yards, 21 touchdowns
Carroll’s all-time leader in receiving yards and receptions
First-team All-SAC pick as team went 7-4 this season
*Anchored state-winning 4×100 relay team in track & holds state indoor record in 60 meter dash
*Has signed to run track at Purdue
Carson Blair – Southwood – Senior
Quarterback/Defensive Back
2017: 210-for-33 (62.9%), 3,926 passing yards, 57 passing TDs to 3 INTs, 565 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs
*57 passing touchdowns led state, 3,926 passing yards second in state in 2017, ninth-most in IHSAA history
2017: 41 total tackles, 8 interceptions
Career: 611-for-1,055 (57.9%), 9,843 yards, 125 passing touchdowns, 1,071 rushing yards, 18 rushing TDs
*Ranks no.6 in IHSAA history for career passing yards
Career: 95 total tackles, 12 interceptions
IFCA 1A all-state selection at quarterback
Team went 11-2 and won sectional title
Tico Brown – Homestead – Senior
2017: 60 total tackles, 11 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 PBU
Career: 224 total tackles, 39 TFL, 21.5 sacks
*Homestead’s all-time sacks leader
IFCA 6A all-state selection
First-team All-SAC
Team went 8-2 with both losses to Snider
*Has signed with Central Michigan
Christian Covington – Snider – Senior
Running Back
2017: 182 carries, 1,373 yards rushing, 24 rushing TDs
2017: 7 receptions for 42 yards
Career: 2,650 rushing yards, 39 rushing TDs
IFCA 6A all-state selection
First team All-SAC
Team went 11-1, won SAC title & sectional championship
*Verbally committed to Indiana State
Justin Durkes – Woodlan – Senior
Quarterback
2017: 164-for-265 (61.9%), 2,613 passing yards, 32 touchdown passes, 369 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs
Career: 364-for-586 (62.1%), 5,837 passing yards, 69 touchdown passes, 817 rushing yards, 17 rushing TDs
*Woodlan’s all-time leading passer (yards and TDs)
IFCA 2A all-state selection at quaterback
First Team All-ACAC
Team went 12-3 and advanced to 2A state title game & 35-5 over last 3 seasons
Keishon Edwards – Northrop – Senior
Running Back/Defensive Back
2017: 171 carries, 1,334 yards (7.8 ypc), 13 rushing TDs
2017: 1 reception for 41 yards
2017: 18 total tackles, 1 INT, 3 PBU
Rushed for school single-game record of 352 yards vs. Bishop Luers in week six
Six runs of 50+ yards as a senior
Northrop’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2003
Missed two games this fall due to injury
IFCA 6A All-State selection at running back
First Team All-SAC
Lawrence Johnson – Snider – Senior
Defensive Line
2017: 50 total tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR
2017: Anchored Snider defense that yielded just 14.4 points per game
2016: 43 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
Two-time Fab 15 selection
IFCA Top 50 all-state selection & All-SAC first team
Team went 11-1, won SAC title & sectional championship
Indiana Mr. Football positional winner at defensive line (best d-lineman in state)
*Has signed to play at Purdue University
Logan Macklin – Adams Central – Junior
Running Back/Defensive Back/Returner
2017: 153 carries, 1,542 rushing yards (10.1 ypc), 16 rushing TDs, 22 receptions, 339 receiving yards, 6 receiving TDs
2017: 102 total tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries
2017: 20.8 average on 9 kick-off returns, 14.4 average on 17 punt returns & 1 TD
Career: 2,368 rushing yards, 30 rushing TDs, 32 receptions, 568 receiving yards, 7 receiving TDs
Career: 173 total tackles, 4 sacks, 10 TFL, 6 interceptions
IFCA 1A Junior All-State selection at running back
First Team All-ACAC
Team went 9-3 and won ACAC title
Andrew McCormick – East Noble – Senior
Quarterback/Defensive Back/Punter
2017: 173-for-274 (63.1%), 2,132 passing yards, 21 TD passes, 820 rushing yards, 11 rushing TDs
2017: 22 total tackles, 4 TFL
Career: 515-for-790 (65.2%), 6,558 passing yards, 83 passing TDs, 2,361 rushing yards, 25 rushing TDs
All-time leader in NHC/NE8 history for career passing yards
School’s all-time leader in passing yards by 2,000+ yards, all-time leader in TD passes
Holds single season school record for passing yards, completion percentage, and TD passes
Career: 46 total tackles
Career: Averaged 35.7 yards per punt in three years as starter
First-ever three-time Fab 15 selection
IFCA 4A all-state selection at quarterback
First Team All-NE8
*Has signed with Indiana State
Jack Rhoades – Woodlan – Senior
Running Back/Linebacker
2017: 290 carries, 2,164 yards, 26 rushing TDs, 7 receptions, 127 yards, 2 TDs
*Led Northeast Indiana in rushing yards & was seventh in the state
2017: 69 total tackles, 3 interceptions
Career: 4,792 rushing yards, 41 rushing TDs, 23 receptions for 331 yards and 5 TDs
Career: 89 total tackles, 5 interceptions
*Woodlan’s all-time leading rusher, surpassing 2015 Fab 15 selection Mitchell VanBrocklin (3,728 yards)
IFCA 2A all-state selection at running back
First Team All-ACAC
Team went 12-3 and advanced to 2A state title game & 35-5 over last 3 seasons
Chance Roddy – Angola – Senior
Quarterback
2017: 171-for-256 (67%), 2,141 passing yards, 21 TDs to 3 INTS, 6 rushing TDs
Two-year totals: 274-for-409 (67%), 3,740 passing yards, 38 TDs to 4 INTS, 9 rushing TDs
122.9 Passer Rating over last two seasons
Two-year team captain
Second in Angola history in career passing yardage and touchdowns; first in TD to INT ratio & completion percentage
First Team All-NECC
Team won NECC and went undefeated in regular season
Hornets finished 12-1 and won first sectional title since 1992 (25 years)
Joe Tippmann – Bishop Dwenger – Junior
Offensive Lineman/Defensive Lineman
2017: Anchored offensive line that helped Saints average 27.4 points a game
2017: 57 total tackles, 1 sack
6-foot-6, 283 pounds
IFCA Top 50 all-state selection &
All-SAC first team
Team went 10-4 and advanced to 4A semi-state
*Has verbally committed to Wisconsin
Peyton Trexler – Southwood – Senior
Receiver/Defensive Back
2017: 72 receptions, 1,849 yards, 33 receiving TDs
*33 receiving TDs is new IHSAA single-season record, 1,849 yards in 2nd in IHSAA history
2017: 74 total tackles, 16 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 INT
2017: 2 kick-off returns for TD, 2 punt returns for TD, 2 defensive touchdowns
Career: 175 receptions, 4,171 receiving yards, 62 receiving TDs, 75 total TDs
*Ranks third all-time in IHSAA history in receiving yardage & tied for first with 62 receiving TDs
IFCA 1A all-state selection at receiver
Team went 11-2 and won sectional title
Jiya Wright – Homestead – Senior
Quarterback
2017: 167-for-247 (67.6%), 2,307 passing yards, 28 passing TDs, 750 rushing yards & 11 rushing TDs
Career:265-for-411 (64.5%), 3,623 passing yards, 38 passing TDs, 1,717 rushing yards & 23 rushing TDs.
IFCA 6A all-state selection
Team went 8-2 with both losses to Snider
First Team All-SAC
Euell A. Wilson Award winner as SAC’s best player
*Signed with Northern Illinois
Craig Young – Wayne – Junior
Receiver/Defensive Back
2017: 29 receptions for 367 yards and 4 TDs
2017: 255 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs
2017: 27 total tackles, 2.5 TFL, 3 interceptions
Career: 975 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns
*Holds scholarships offers from Wisconsin, Iowa, IU, Purdue, Iowa State, and several MAC programs.
The NEXT 15 – Players receiving the next most votes (alphabetical):
Trenton Bonner – Leo
Aaron Dean – Eastside
Austin France – Snider
Trey Freeman – Concordia
James Gardner – New Haven
Justin Gaston – Bishop Luers
Colin Goebel – DeKalb
Donald Guerrant – Woodlan
Marcalin Hairston – South Side
Brandon Lockwood – Bluffton
Draven Rasler – West Noble
Drew Schultz – Adams Central
Cameron Shannon – Homestead
Ben VonGunten – Leo
Luke Watson – New Haven
The NEXT NEXT 15 – Group of players receiving the third-most votes (alphabetical):
Darius Alexander – Wayne
Mason Anderson – Churubusco
Caleb Ballentine – Eastside
Isaac Blume – Bishop Dwenger
Breeon Burgess – Central Noble
Garrett Carroll – Snider
Kenny Cook – East Noble
Beck Davis – Garrett
Jayden Elwood – Leo
Ty Hambright – Bishop Luers
Amarion Hicks – Woodlan
Ethan Hoover – Snider
Devonair Kelsaw – Wayne
Jack Miguel – Carroll
Jordan Presley – Bishop Luers
HONORABLE MENTION – players receiving at least one vote (alphabetical):
AARIK ADAMS (WAYNE)
CHARLIE AGNEW (HUNTINGTON NORTH)
KAMARI ANDERSON-DREW (CONCORDIA)
BEN ARRUZA (NORTHROP)
ZEL BANKS (NEW HAVEN)
MCCULLOUGH BAYSDEN (EASTSIDE)
CHRISTIAN BOHATA (NORWELL)
AUSTIN BOLT (COLUMBIA CITY)
HUNTER BRADTMUELLER (HERITAGE)
MITCHELL CAMPBELL (DWENGER)
DANE CASTLEMAN (WOODLAN)
CAMERON CEPHUS (NORTHROP)
CHASE CLECKNER (EASTSIDE)
MATT COE (NORTHFIELD)
GRIFFEN DAFFORN-KOEBLER (EAST NOBLE)
TERRY DAWN (SOUTH ADAMS)
LIAM FLETCHER (CONCORDIA)
TRAVIS GARDNER (HERITAGE)
JASON GAUSE (LEO)
HAYDEN GEBHART (LAKELAND)
JOE HALDERMAN (NORTHFIELD)
JALEN HAMMOND (ADAMS CENTRAL)
COLE HARMES (PRAIRIE HEIGHTS)
CAMARI HARRIS (LUERS)
KAIDEN HARSHBARGER (EAST NOBLE)
BRAYDON HART (ANGOLA)
DALYN HART (WAYNE)
MICHAEL HAUPERT (SNIDER)
HOLTON HILL (JAY COUNTY)
TREVOR HOLLOWAY (CHURUBUSCO)
LUKE HONER (ANGOLA)
AH’LAN HOWARD (WOODLAN)
ANDRE HUGHES (BLUFFTON)
ALLEN JACKSON (LUERS)
JACK JAMES (SNIDER)
GEOFFREY JOHNSON (NEW HAVEN)
ISAAC JOHNSON (SOUTH SIDE)
JONYVAN JOHNSON (NEW HAVEN)
DAMON KAYLOR (HUNTINGTON NORTH)
NATHANIEL KEENER (CHURUBUSCO)
BLAKE KIZER (BLUFFTON)
TYLER LAFONTAINE (ADAMS CENTRAL)
TRISTAN LARSH (WARSAW)
MATT LAUGHLIN (BELLMONT)
LEVI LEFFERS (CENTRAL NOBLE)
JALEN LOCKETT (NORTH SIDE)
ANDRES MARTINEZ (SOUTH ADAMS)
ZACH MCDOWELL (SNIDER)
TJ MCGARRY (DWENGER)
WILL MCGARVEY (WARSAW)
SETH METCALF (PRAIRIE HEIGHTS)
NICK MILLER (SOUTH ADAMS)
DELTON MOORE (MANCHESTER)
JEFF MYERS (CENTRAL NOBLE)
MATTHEW NOSE (SOUTHWOOD)
TAD OWEN (CENTRAL NOBLE)
STEPHEN OWENS (NEW HAVEN)
TREVOR PELPHREY (WABASH)
KYLE REED (NORTHFIELD)
AJ RESTIVO (LEO)
TOM RICHARDS (BUSCO)
CHASE SCHNEPF (ANGOLA)
COLIN SHAFER (GARRETT)
BRAIDEN SHAW (BELLMONT)
BRAYDEN SIMMONS (CHURUBUSCO)
CAM SMITH (GARRETT)
SEBASTIAN SPIETH (WOODLAN)
TOMMY STEELE (DWENGER)
ANDREW STEFFEN (EASTSIDE)
MIKALE STEVENSON (SOUTH SIDE)
COLE STIGLEMAN (JAY COUNTY)
JOE STUBER (SOUTH ADAMS)
TREVIN TAYLOR (HOMESTEAD)
ETHAN THEURER (JAY COUNTY)
KENTRAL THOMAS (NEW HAVEN)
ELISHA TIPPING (WAWASEE)
JACK TRANQUILL (CARROLL)
LOGAN VANDER VELDEN (WABASH)
AUSTIN VINOPAL (WABASH)
ALEC WATERCUTTER (DWENGER)
ALEX WERTMAN (LEO)
REESE WICKER (CHURUBUSCO)
CHARLIE WOENKER (HERITAGE)