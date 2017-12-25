More than 150 Rescue Mission volunteers serve Christmas meal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rescue Mission fed hundreds of mouths today at their annual Christmas Day Meal. Anyone who’s in need was welcome to dine in or carry out.

The Mission prepared enough Christmas meals to serve 2,000 people.

Bob Bentz has attended the dinner for years.

“It’s an interesting crowd of people,” he said. “Everybody looks like they’re having a good time. Everybody looks pretty happy. It’s a holiday. Everyone should be happy. I always enjoy coming down here. I’ve never had a bad experience here. It’s really an awesome meal for free. I like it. I’ll continue to do it as long as I can get down here.”

The Mission serves three meals a day all year round.. but the Christmas meal is special and requires more than 150 volunteers to help prepare it.