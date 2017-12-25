Driver hits house after losing control on snowy road

DeKalb County, Ind. (WANE) A St. Joe woman was taken to a hospital for treatment Sunday after she crashed her vehicle after losing control Sunday afternoon on State Road 1 in DeKalb County.

According to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Becca E. Scribner, 20, was driving her Nissan Altima in the 6900 block of State Road 1 when she veered off the right side of the snowy road, drove through a yard and hit the side of a house.

Scribner was taken to a hospital for treatment of pain and bruising.

Police believe she was driving too fast. Her Altima was totaled according to police.