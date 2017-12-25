2 dead in Kokomo house fire

KOKOMO, Ind. – Two people are dead and one firefighter is injured after a large house fire in Kokomo on Sunday monring.

Emergency crews responded to the 900 block of North Morrison Street at around 3:30 in the morning on a report of a residence fully engulfed in flames. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a two-story, single family home, engulfed in flames with people potentially trapped inside.

Two adults and three juveniles managed to escape safely and transported to a local hospital. Two additional juveniles were found deceased inside the home.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.