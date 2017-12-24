Ravens need 1 win to reach playoffs after beating Colts

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens need one more win to get into the playoffs.

The Indianapolis Colts must play one more game before their painful season finally comes to an end.

Baltimore (9-6) remained on course to end its two-year postseason drought by defeating the Colts 23-16 Saturday. With a win over Cincinnati at home this Sunday, the Ravens will enter the playoffs as an AFC wild card.

“We’ll be itching to back out there on Sunday and to get that game under day,” quarterback Joe Flacco said. “But we’ve got to continue to do our business the right way, continue to do what we’ve been doing, and I think we’ll be all right.”

What the Ravens have been doing is winning — sometimes impressively and, as was the case Saturday, sometimes ugly. Despite letting the lowly Colts hang in there right to the end, the Ravens pulled out a much-needed victory.

“Good teams find a way, especially in December,” safety Eric Weddle said.

The Colts (3-12), on the other hand, are still looking for that elusive winning formula. After a blocked punt put Indianapolis in position to force overtime, the Colts frittered away their last chance.

“A lot of things haven’t gone our way this year,” safety Darius Butler said.

Indianapolis closed the season on Sunday at home against Houston.