NYE set to be bigger and better in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After last year’s inaugural New Year’s Eve ball drop downtown, organizers are looking to ring in 2018 in a bigger and better way. That includes dropping a real ball 80 feet at the stroke of midnight.

Shane Araujo and Phil Sheets joined First News Sunday to talk about what the organizers learned last year and are working into this year’s plan. They also wanted to thank the sponsors for helping this community event.

Engineers designed an eight-foot LED ball. The ball will be hoisted 80 feet in the air, and lowered by a crane as the clock hits midnight. After completing the skeleton of the ball came covering the frame with Plexiglas and then finishing it off with lots of LED lights.

The event will take place outside Parkview Field this year. The ball drop will be in the Silver Lot at the corner of Baker and Ewing streets. The gala offers indoor options.

It will take place December 31 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

There will also be live music, vendors, food and drinks, and a warming tent. It’s free for all ages.

Live entertainment includes Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra and Alicia Pyle Quartet.