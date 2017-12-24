Man crashes into tree, seriously hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in serious condition after he crashed into a tree on W. Jefferson Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6800 block, across from IHOP, around 1:15 a.m.

According to police, the man was driving west on Jefferson when he went off the road and hit a tree head-on. It’s not clear what caused him to go off the road.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Police said it’s too early to know if alcohol was a factor.

Medics took the man to a hospital in serious condition.

The crash is under investigation.