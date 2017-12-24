Girlz Rock to host The Power of Relationships workshop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The goal of Girlz Rock is to empower women and girls and to help them develop positive self-images.

Denita Washington and Anna Bragg joined First News Sunday to talk more about an upcoming workshop called The Power of Relationships.

Registration and refreshments start at 10:30 followed by multiple different breakout sections covering dad and daughter plus moms and mentors relationships.

The guest speaker will be the author of “From Trash to Treasures,” Mary Vaughn. A copy of her book is free with registration.

Guests are asked to complete the registration form. Once the form is completed, click the register button to complete process.

The cost is $5.00

The Power of Relationships is January 6. Click here for more.