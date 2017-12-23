Woman’s remains found in bags at home of shooting suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police say they’ve found the remains of a 41-year-old woman in trash bags behind the home of an Evansville man charged earlier this week with fatally shooting a 20-year-old.

The Courier & Press reports police found the remains Friday behind 38-year-old Earl Martin’s home after receiving a tip.

The Vanderburgh County coroner identified the remains as Erica M. Bradfield. Police Capt. Andy Chandler said it appeared the bags had been there a few days.

Martin was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, robbery, attempted murder and kidnapping while hijacking a vehicle.

Authorities say he was meeting two men to buy marijuana when he shot them both. One of the men told police Martin threw him out of the car and took off with the other man inside.

Police found the car the next day with the man’s dead body inside.

Martin is being held in jail without bond.

