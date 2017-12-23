Man shot, seriously hurt in Waynedale McDonald’s lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was seriously hurt in a shooting in the parking lot at the Waynedale McDonald’s.

Officers were sent to Bluffton road around 11:30 Saturday morning.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 the incident appeared to have started with a fight on Old Trail Rd. The suspect then followed the victim to McDonald’s where the shot was fired.

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital, expected to undergo surgery.

The suspect ran from the scene, but was arrested a short time later on McArthur Drive, near Waynedale Elementary School.

McDonald’s did not close during the investigation. Police guided drivers around the scene and into the drive-thru.

The incident was the 5th shooting in 13 hours in Fort Wayne totaling 7 victims.