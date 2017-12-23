1 dead in city’s third overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street around just before 4 a.m. after responding to another shooting about a mile south of there.

Witnesses said they heard a gunshot and looked outside and saw a man bleeding on the ground.

Officers arrived and found the man dead outside a building at the Villages of Hanna Apartments.

It’s not clear yet what led to the shooting, and no suspect information was immediately available.

Police said the fatal shooting on Oxford Street does not appear to be related at this time, but investigators are checking out all possibilities.

The victim’s identity will be released at a later time.

If you know anything about the shooting, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 or call the Fort Wayne Police Department.