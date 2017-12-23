INDOT to track Santa as he passses through Indiana

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will be tracking the movements of Santa Claus while he makes his rounds in the Hoosier State for the third consecutive year.
On December 24, beginning at 6 p.m. eastern time, INDOT social media pages will track Santa as he enters the state. Kris Kringle will visit Indiana landmarks, visit with INDOT staff and help spread the word about travel tips and safe driving.
Children and parents who would like to follow Santa can do so at the times listed below using #SantaStopsIN:
6 p.m. Seymour District
http://www.facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
http://www.twitter.com/INDOTSoutheast
6:30 p.m. Greenfield District
http://www.facebook.com/INDOTEastCentral
http://www.twitter.com/INDOTEast
7 p.m. Fort Wayne District
http://www.facebook.com/INDOTNortheast
http://www.twitter.com/INDOTNortheast
7:30 p.m. LaPorte District
http://www.facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest
http://www.twitter.com/INDOTNorthwest
8 p.m. Crawfordsville District
http://www.facebook.com/INDOTWestCentral
http://www.twitter.com/INDOT_WCentral
8:30 p.m. Vincennes District
http://www.facebook.com/INDOTVincennesDistrict
http://www.twitter.com/INDOTSouthwest