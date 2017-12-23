INDOT to track Santa as he passses through Indiana

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will be tracking the movements of Santa Claus while he makes his rounds in the Hoosier State for the third consecutive year.

On December 24, beginning at 6 p.m. eastern time, INDOT social media pages will track Santa as he enters the state. Kris Kringle will visit Indiana landmarks, visit with INDOT staff and help spread the word about travel tips and safe driving.

Children and parents who would like to follow Santa can do so at the times listed below using #SantaStopsIN:

6 p.m. Seymour District

http://www.facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast

http://www.twitter.com/INDOTSoutheast

6:30 p.m. Greenfield District

http://www.facebook.com/INDOTEastCentral

http://www.twitter.com/INDOTEast

7 p.m. Fort Wayne District

http://www.facebook.com/INDOTNortheast

http://www.twitter.com/INDOTNortheast

7:30 p.m. LaPorte District

http://www.facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest

http://www.twitter.com/INDOTNorthwest

8 p.m. Crawfordsville District

http://www.facebook.com/INDOTWestCentral

http://www.twitter.com/INDOT_WCentral

8:30 p.m. Vincennes District

http://www.facebook.com/INDOTVincennesDistrict

http://www.twitter.com/INDOTSouthwest