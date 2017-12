FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kara Gerka was doing work.

The St. Francis sophomore scored 40 points – just five points shy of tying the school record – on Saturday in a win over IU-East, 91-82. Gerka was 12-of-16 from the field including a perfect 5-of-5 from beyond the arc.

The Cougars have a week off before facing Madonna on December 30th.