FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire at a mobile home park Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the call around 4:30 p.m. at Glenbrook Mobile Home Park on N. Clinton St. between Coldwater Road and Coliseum Blvd.

A fire official at the scene told NewsChannel 15 nobody was home at the time of the fire and nobody was hurt. A dog and cat died in the fire though.

The home was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.